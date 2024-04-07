Skimming device found at 7-Eleven in South Jersey as police issue warning

article

Have you used your credit card at a 7-Eleven in Pennsauken recently? Police say you may want to check your accounts!

A skimming device was found on a credit card machine inside a 7-Eleven at 6001 Westfield Avenue this week.

It is unclear how long the device was attached to the machine before it was discovered.

Police are urging any customers to monitor their accounts, and alert their banks of any suspicious activity.

This is the second skimming device found inside a South Jersey 7-Eleven in the past week.