Eagles agree to trade CJ Gardner-Johnson to Texans for G Kenyon Green, 2026 pick swap

article

The Brief The Eagles traded CB CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for G Kenyon Green and a 2026 pick swap. Gardner-Johnson started 16 games for the Eagles last season and tied his career-high in interceptions. Green, a former first-rounder, played in 12 games for the Texans last year after he missed the previous year due to injury.



The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly traded cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Kenyon Green and a future draft pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Philadelphia will receive a 2026 5th round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection.

The move comes as the Eagles continue to retool their defense after losing key players like Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday traded cornerback CJ Gardener-Johnson to the Houston Texans for G Kenyon Green and a draft pick.

It's reported that the deal will also include a pick swap, with Philly getting a 2026 5th round choice and Houston getting a 2026 6th rounder.

In his second stint with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson started 16 games for Philadelphia and tied his career-high in interceptions with six.

Green, 23, appeared in a dozen games for Houston last year after he missed the previous season with a shoulder injury.

The Eagles entered the offseason bracing for change on the defensive side of the football, with several key players slated to hit free agency.

Philadelphia lost DT Milton Williams, DE Josh Sweat, and cornerback Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers when the league's legal tampering window opened Monday.

What they're saying:

CJ Gardner Johnson posted a good-bye message to Philadelphia on his X account moments after the trade was reported.

"I love you Philly, we forever champions," the 27-year-old wrote.

What's next:

As teams continue to tinker with their rosters, the NFL draft in Green Bay looms just over a month away.