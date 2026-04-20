Eagles AJ Brown trade to New England Patriots 'considered likely': report

The Brief Eagles WR AJ Brown will likely be traded to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Schefter said the Patriots "remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver." Brown, 28, played 62 games for the Eagles in four seasons.



Longstanding trade rumors surrounding AJ Brown and the New England Patriots could soon reach a resolution.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports a trade of Brown to the Patriots is now "considered likely," saying a deal could happen after June 1.

What we know:

Brown, 28, has been the center of trade rumors since last season when he reportedly feuded with the Eagles about his role.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the New England Patriots "remain highly interested in acquiring the star receiver."

"Conversations are expected to resume shortly on or before June 1, likely culminating in a deal," said Schefter, citing league sources.

Schefter added that a trade of Brown to New England is "now considered likely."

What we don't know:

What the Eagles can expect in return for Brown, who is considered one on the league's top receivers, remains unknown.