Eagles Autism Foundation: Families raise money at autism-friendly skating experience in Delaware County

Tuesday's cold weather couldn't keep folks in Delco from coming out to support a good cause and giving kids with autism a night to remember.

Many Delaware County families braved the cold weather to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation while ice skating at Flight On Ice in Newtown Square Tuesday night.

FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney spoke to attendees and organizers to get details of the philanthropic event.

"A lot of times at a skating rink you're gonna hear loud music blaring, a lot of commotion. This is a silent night," said Chris Romanelli, Flight Entertainment, Director of Operations.

There were headphones for anyone who wanted to listen to music.

Flight entertainment is donating 50 percent of the proceeds to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"I've been an Eagles season ticket holder for 31 years. One of my neighbor's kids has autism and I saw just some of the challenges they had and it just got to me, and I'm like let's do this and raise some money." said Romanelli.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ beloved mascot Swoop and Santa Claus both attended to create special memories.

Liane Bui, whose 11-year-old son Justin has autism, detailed why inclusion is so important.

"He was so excited to be here today. I think any activity for them is very beneficial for them," said Bui.

Christina Callaghan is an autistic support teacher and Justin is one of her former students.

She said she wouldn't have missed the event for the world.

"He's my buddy," said Callaghan. "I had him since kindergarten, so he's old now and we still get together and do fun things like this."

Another mom said her kids love ice skating and she appreciates the organizers accommodating everyone during the extraordinary night.

"I also work as an occupational therapist so I know how important it is to provide those different sensory experiences for everyone," said Suzanne Spiro, Mom.

This is the second year in a row Flight on Ice has held an autism-friendly skating experience to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. If you couldn’t make it Tuesday night, you’re in luck. Flight on Ice will return on January 11, 2024.