Eagles' Brandon Graham nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award: 'It's a blessing'

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has been nominated for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the team announced Thursday.

The award, named after the famed Chicago Bears running back, was established in 1977 and honors one player each year for their philanthropic contributions.

Each NFL team nominates a player for the award, and the winner receives a $250,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice.

Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle who is currently out for the season with a triceps tear, called being nominated for the second time in his career "a blessing."

"This team, city, and fanbase have given so much to me and my family over the years," Graham told Eagles.com. "I'm very grateful for that and it's what drives me to continue serving this amazing community and Eagles fans around the world."

Graham's charitable outreach spans far beyond Philly to his hometown of Detroit, where his Team Graham Gund helps provide resources to mentor young adults, and distributes clothes and food to families in need. Graham is a fixture in Eagles fundraising events, like the team's Radiothon for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"For 15 years, Brandon has proudly served as a model representative for the Eagles, the City of Philadelphia, and the National Football League," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffery Lurie said. "His tenacious work ethic, passion for the community, and exemplary character are just some of the many qualities that make him so special."

Graham, 35, has volunteered his time with non-profits, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, and Liberty USO. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education that serves underprivileged young people in the Philadelphia-area.

"I'm doing it because I'm in a role model position and I just want to continue to keep serving and helping," Graham said.

Fans can help Brandon Graham win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award by voting for him on X using the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge followed by "Graham" or his X handle "@brandongraham55. Fans can also vote on the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year page.