Eagles center Jason Kelce serves as guest bartender to raise money for Eagles Autism Foundation

Jason Kelce served as a guest bartender at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City Wednesday to raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"My wife is really involved. She works with special needs kids," he said.

The event included raffles, auctions and exclusive Eagles merchandise.

The team’s signature fundraising event, which started with Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie’s vision to bring people together to support the autism community, has raised more than $10 million for autism research and programs since 2018.

The 2021 Eagles Autism Challenge is scheduled for Saturday, August 21.

For more information, please click here.

