Eagles have blockbuster draft day; Another Freeze Warning; Sixers finish off Raptors in Game 6

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Eagles add WR AJ Brown in blockbuster draft day trade with Titans

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown in a blockbuster draft day trade with the Tennessee Titans.

In exchange, Philadelphia sent their No. 18 and No. 101 picks to Tennessee. The Titans used the 18th pick on Thursday night to draft Treylon Burks, a wide receiver from Arkansas.

Brown, 24, has collected over 1000 receiving yards twice in his three NFL seasons. Last year with the Titans, Brown played in 13 games and netted over 860 receiving yards.

NFL Network reported the Eagles immediately agreed to give Brown a $100 million, four-year contract with $57 million guaranteed. Brown had been very active on social media wanting a new contract, and he was recently caught on video talking with Deebo Samuel, making it clear the Titans weren’t going above $20 million a year.

Brown was the 51st pick overall out of Mississippi in 2019, and he had been the best receiver drafted by the franchise since moving to Tennessee in 1997. Brown played a full season only as a rookie.

Brown gives quarterback Jalen Hurts another playmaker at receiver, joining 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith. The Eagles also have Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor, a 2020 first-round pick, who hasn’t lived up to his potential.

2. Weather Authority: Another Freeze Warning Friday heading into a sunny, pleasant weekend

PHILADELPHIA – The final days of April see another Freeze Warning in parts of the Delaware Valley Friday morning.

No rain forecasted for today, but more winds are expected to pick up later today.

High winds, along with dry air and very low humidity, have brought another Red Flag Warning to the area.

Look forward to sunny and pleasant days this weekend before rainy days next week.

3. Embiid scores 33 points, 76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 132-97 in Game 6 to end the first-round series Thursday night.

Philadelphia will face Miami in the second round. The top-seeded Heat beat Atlanta in five games.

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, going 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds, to help the 76ers finish off the Raptors with a blowout after losing the past two games.

Danny Green scored 12 points and shot 4 for 7 from 3-point range as the Sixers finished 16 for 40 from beyond the arc. The Raptors struggled from 3-point range, going 7 for 35.

Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, Pascal Siakam fouled out with 24 points, Gary Trent Jr. had 19 and Scottie Barnes 18. Toronto lost in the first round for the first time since being swept by Washington in 2015.

Toronto played without all-star guard Fred VanVleet. He missed his second straight game because of a strained left hip flexor.

Toronto’s Precious Achiuwa had 17 points in Game 5 but didn’t score Thursday until making a free throw in the fourth quarter. Achiuwa drove for a dunk at the end of the third but the basket was waved off because it came after the buzzer. He shot 1 for 7 and scored three points.

Toronto trailed 70-67 after Siakam made a hook shot with 9:42 left in the third, but Maxey hit three 3-pointers as the 76ers broke the game open with a 17-0 run over the next four-plus minutes, opening an 87-67 lead with 5:20 left in the quarter.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse called timeout after Harden connected from distance with 3:52 left in the third, putting the Sixers up 92-70. Philadelphia took a 99-78 lead to the fourth.

4. Philadelphia rap competition challenges young people to write clean lyrics

PHILADELPHIA - Using music to try and save our streets. A program is trying to get teens to look at music differently and, maybe, cut out the cycle of gun violence in Philadelphia.

"They want to know how I wake up and get into it, how I make a big influence and they never knew it," rapped a young man who goes by the name Bikeliferex. He kicked off an event where aspiring rappers and singers come out once a month to spit lyrics.

"Grew up with no father. Only really had my mom. She told me watch them boys you hang around. Gotta’ recognize," rapped another artist. They all get to showcase their writing and stage presence.

It's the "How dope are you?" competition, put on by Sajda Purple Blackwell, who is the co-founder of the Blackwell Culture Alliance.

Her competition comes with a challenge.

"Clean and it cannot celebrate gun violence," said Blackwell, who is challenging them to write lyrics that don't use curse words, the N-word and don't promote violence.

"They may turn on their favorite rapper and what they’re hearing is, you know, shoot em’ up, pop-pop, put them in a casket and that’s what they wake up to. That’s what they go to bed to," Blackwell elaborated.

Anywhere from 20 to 50 young people sign up for each showcase, making a pledge to change the culture of music.

"Hip-hop used to be about beat boxing. Maybe fighting. But, now the instrument is different. Now it’s guns. You don’t get to live another day. It’s not about boxing and that is the street culture," said Blackwell.

Sista Keilana Mungin is one of the artists supporting the positive music movement.

"100 percent I believe that the things we listen to and the things we watch can control your life. It could also make you believe that’s what you’re going to become or what you want to become," she said.

Christopher Burney goes by King Burn. He’s also an artist and he believes this program can help with the violence in Philly.

"You gotta’ plant that seed first, so I feel like this could grow and be bigger than what we even imagine," he said.

People interested in the program can get more information from Blackwell's Instagram account @blackwellcultureallianceinc or the PQRadio1 Instagram account or by dialing 484-775-0772.

5 Dog leaps from window to escape burning Berks County home

BERKS COUNTY - Two dogs and a cat are safe after a devastating fire left a house in ruins in Berks County Wednesday morning.

Video from eyewitness Justin Steinmetz shows smoke and flames billowing from the home around 8 a.m. Initially, flames are seen leaping from the roof.

He said he saw the fire while driving down the road to work. After banging on neighbors' doors to call 911, he tried to put out parts of the fire with a garden hose. He realized, within a few minutes, the garden hose was a poor solution, in comparison to fire hoses and he reluctantly gives up.

He can be heard in the video saying, "I hope the dog's out."

Moments later a dog was seen frantically running in the background of the yard. Officials say it was rescued out the front door.

Suddenly, another dog, could be heard crying in the video. When the man ran to the front of the house a dog was seen trying to escape through a window, but was frightened.

With the help of neighbors, the dog jumped from the window to safety. Burns and ash could be seen on the dog's back. The neighbors did their best to calm the dog. The man says the dog named "Charlie" is recovering at the hospital.

"Oh he's burnt up," the man said as he tried to hose the dog down.

Two cats were also reportedly in the home. One cat was found and rescued in the lower level, but another cat is still missing.

Flames are seen ripping through the side and back of the house and soaring into the sky as fire crews arrived. The roof, side of the home and porch in the backyard were completely engulfed in flames, as aluminum siding can be seen melting and falling away from the building.

About 12 minutes into the video, a woman can be heard crying in the background and saying ‘Thank you.’

The final moments of the man's video show the aftermath of the fire with more than half of the roof gone, and the inside of the home completely burnt.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in honor of the family who lived in the home. Nearly $31,000 has been raised in just a day.

"Our hearts are broken for the Stump family," the page says. "We are very grateful they are ok, but are painfully aware that their lives will be significantly impacted as a result of the devastating fire to their home today."