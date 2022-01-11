Philadelphia fire: Preliminary findings to be released in Fairmount fire that killed 12

Philadelphia officials say they will be releasing preliminary findings from the investigation into the fire inside a Fairmount rowhome that killed 12 people a little less than a week ago.

Officials will release their findings during a press conference at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. You can watch the press conference live on FOX29.com and on our YouTube page.

While the cause of the fire has remained under investigation, a search warrant revealed that authorities have been looking into the possibility that it may have been started when a 5-year-old child who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire.

Mayor Jim Kenney, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, Philadelphia Housing Authority President & CEO Kelvin Jeremiah, and ATF Special Agent-In-Charge Matthew Varisco will all be in attendance.

Last Wednesday, around 6:40 a.m. firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 869 North 23rd Street, and arrived to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the home.

Firefighters soon discovered that there were multiple fatalities.

Officials later confirmed that 12 people had died as a result of the fire, including 12 children.

Family members say the victims ranged in age from 33-year-old to 1-year-old. They also say two of the victims were sisters, ages 33 and 30, and that both of them were mothers. The sisters each had multiple children, but it's unclear if all of them were home at the time of the fire or how many of them died.

Two other victims, including a child, were taken to area hospitals and listed in critical, but stable condition. Several others were able to safely evacuate the home, according to fire officials.

"This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said on the morning of the fire, as he called for prayers. "Losing so many kids is just devastating."

