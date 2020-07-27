Eagles honor Kobe Bryant with mural at NovaCare Complex

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are honoring NBA legend Kobe Bryant with a mural at the NovaCare Complex.

The basketball star was a lifelong Eagles fan. His priceless reaction to the Eagles winning the Super Bowl quicky went viral back in 2018.

Alshon Jeffery shared images of the mural on his Instagram Monday afternoon. The mural features three images of Bryant and in the middle shows Kobe’s 10 Rules, which include the following:

GET BETTER EVERY SINGLE DAY PROVE THEM WRONG WORK ON YOUR WEAKNESSES EXECUTE WHAT YOU PRACTICED LEARN FROM GREATNESS LEARN FROM WINS & LOSSES PRACTICE MINDFULNESS BE AMBITIOUS #BELIEVE IN YOUR TEAM LEARN STORYTELLING

Photo: Alshon Jeffery Instagram

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California in January.

