Eagles issue travel advisory ahead of Thursday's game amid SEPTA cuts

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles have issued a travel advisory for Thursday's home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. The advisory comes amid ongoing SEPTA cuts. SEPTA is operating with limited service because Pennsylvania lawmakers have failed to agree on how to address the transit agency's $213 million budget deficit.



What we know:

While some bus routes have been restored in an effort to help children get to and from school, and on Friday, a judge granted a temporary injunction halting another round of cuts from starting today, it'll still be more difficult to get to Lincoln Financial Field than in the past. All special rail services, including the Sports Express, were discontinued as well, for example.

What they're saying:

"Because changes to service and routes are continuing to evolve, fans should check the (SEPTA) website frequently for updates," the team's advisory states.

The Eagles have asked that fans without a game ticket not travel to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex on Sept. 4. For those with tickets, the team is urging them to get to the stadium early, and be inside Lincoln Financial Field by 7:45 p.m.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m.

Parking lots at the complex will open at 1:30 p.m., and the team has asked fans to carpool if at all possible.

"As a courtesy to all Eagles fans, tailgates should be consolidated so that all parking spaces can be made available to every fan," the team added in a statement. "This can be done by arranging a tailgate setup in front of or behind the parked vehicle within the painted white lines of the parking spot."