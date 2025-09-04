Expand / Collapse search

Eagles' Jalen Carter ejected after spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Published  September 4, 2025 9:06pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after getting ejected for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financi

PHILADELPHIA - Drama unfolded just seconds into the Philadelphia Eagles home opening game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night. 

What we know:

Six seconds into the NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Birds were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first offensive snap of the game.  

Videos and replays of the moment show Carter approaching Prescott and then spitting at him before walking away.

