Eagles' Jalen Carter ejected after spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Drama unfolded just seconds into the Philadelphia Eagles home opening game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night.

What we know:

Six seconds into the NFL season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Birds were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first offensive snap of the game.

Videos and replays of the moment show Carter approaching Prescott and then spitting at him before walking away.