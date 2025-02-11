Eagles OC Kellen Moore takes head coaching job in New Orleans: report

article

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore agreed to a deal to become the new head coach for the New Orleans Saints, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Moore, in his first season with the Eagles, captained a run-first offense with Saquon Barkley that opened up the field for an equally dominant collection of receivers, including AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Moore's prowess as a game caller for a championship team did not go unnoticed around the league, which garnered attention from many teams looking for a new head coach – namely, the New Orleans Saints.

What we know:

Schefter reports through sources that Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore has agreed to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints interviewed Moore for their vacant position more than a week before the Birds hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in eight years.

"Its’ obviously been a good process," he said of his preliminary meetings with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and other team officials in Philadelphia last week. "Having an opportunity to meet with Mickey and their leadership group has been great, and it’s set up in a way that allows us to focus on this game and we’ll see what happens after that."

Moore hasn't had extensive experience in New Orleans but has a relationship with the family of Archie Manning from his days at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, Louisiana, which he called an "awesome experience."

"You build around your players," Moore said. "There's different styles we've played over the years and that's the fun part of it.

What we don't know:

Moore's reported departure means the Eagles will yet again have to find a new offensive coordinator.

During the regular season, the Eagles ranked eighth in the NFL offensively (367.2 yards per game), but gained most of their yards on the ground. Philadelphia ranked second in rushing (179.3 ypg) and 29th in passing (187.9 ypg).

Brian Johnson held the Eagles OC role last season, and Shane Steichen was the team's offensive playcaller for two years before that.