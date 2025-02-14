Eagles parade: City workers tackle cleanup after Super Bowl Championship parade

The Brief The Eagles Super Bowl victory parade sauntered down Broad Street to the delight of an estimated 1 million plus fans on Friday. The very clear signs of a good time were left behind around the Philadelphia Museum of Art, once the parade was over. City workers set to work immediately cleaning up the mess left behind.



The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LIX victory by having a parade down Broad Street to the Philly art museum, surrounded by an estimated 1 million plus very excited fans Friday.

City sanitation workers were on hand immediately following the parade to clear out the mess left behind.

What we know:

Fans packed the city from South Philly to Broad Street to City Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a Super Bowl Championship parade.

After the final confetti fell, cleanup began. Streets, sanitation and other crews began clearing an enormous amount of trash. They expect to work until early morning.

What they're saying:

With everything from blowers to brush trucks to trash trucks and hand-held trash pickers, the people who know how to get Philly back in physical shape got to work and fast.

"Shout out to the sanitation, shout out to the highway, shout out to the Philadelphia Water Department and shout out to all the essential workers," said a sanitation worker who goes by the name North Philly Meech. He and others worked to clear trash left behind as far as they eye could see. They did it with a smile and with love for our Super Bowl champs.

"I’m down here working and we just going to make sure this place is cleaned up. That's my job, to make sure it's cleaned up," said the sanitation worker.

Big picture view:

Even with all the cleanup action, Eagles’ fans did not want to let go of the earlier celebration, returning to the art museum, where the projection of green lights still illuminated the top of the steps.

"We're walking, we're out, we're pumped and we're never leaving," said two fans.

Cody Eiss walked through savoring the moment. "It's ridiculous. They completely trashed this place, but God bless these people that come out here and clean the city," he said. He’s appreciative of the men and women cleaning working up while everyone else continued to celebrate.

"I wanted to go see the Rocky statue, but these people are working hard to get everything cleaned up, respectfully, so we're going to let them do their jobs," he said.

What's next:

City crews expect clean up to continue into early Saturday morning.