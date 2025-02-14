Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Monroe County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Eastern Chester County, Lehigh County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Upper Bucks County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Mercer County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Coastal Atlantic County, Northwestern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Salem County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County, Kent County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Monroe County, Carbon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 PM EST, Upper Bucks County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Schuylkill County, Lebanon County, Warren County

Eagles parade: City workers tackle cleanup after Super Bowl Championship parade

By
Published  February 14, 2025 11:22pm EST
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Massive cleanup underway as sanitation workers tackle mess after parade

Fans left plenty of trash after the Eagles victory parade and city sanitation workers swooped in to clear it out.

The Brief

    • The Eagles Super Bowl victory parade sauntered down Broad Street to the delight of an estimated 1 million plus fans on Friday.
    • The very clear signs of a good time were left behind around the Philadelphia Museum of Art, once the parade was over.
    • City workers set to work immediately cleaning up the mess left behind.

FAIRMOUNT - The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LIX victory by having a parade down Broad Street to the Philly art museum, surrounded by an estimated 1 million plus very excited fans Friday.

City sanitation workers were on hand immediately following the parade to clear out the mess left behind.

What we know:

Fans packed the city from South Philly to Broad Street to City Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a Super Bowl Championship parade.

After the final confetti fell, cleanup began. Streets, sanitation and other crews began clearing an enormous amount of trash. They expect to work until early morning.

What they're saying:

With everything from blowers to brush trucks to trash trucks and hand-held trash pickers, the people who know how to get Philly back in physical shape got to work and fast.

"Shout out to the sanitation, shout out to the highway, shout out to the Philadelphia Water Department and shout out to all the essential workers," said a sanitation worker who goes by the name North Philly Meech. He and others worked to clear trash left behind as far as they eye could see. They did it with a smile and with love for our Super Bowl champs.

"I’m down here working and we just going to make sure this place is cleaned up. That's my job, to make sure it's cleaned up," said the sanitation worker.

Big picture view:

Even with all the cleanup action, Eagles’ fans did not want to let go of the earlier celebration, returning to the art museum, where the projection of green lights still illuminated the top of the steps.

"We're walking, we're out, we're pumped and we're never leaving," said two fans.

Cody Eiss walked through savoring the moment. "It's ridiculous. They completely trashed this place, but God bless these people that come out here and clean the city," he said. He’s appreciative of the men and women cleaning working up while everyone else continued to celebrate.

"I wanted to go see the Rocky statue, but these people are working hard to get everything cleaned up, respectfully, so we're going to let them do their jobs," he said.

What's next:

City crews expect clean up to continue into early Saturday morning.

The Source: Information for this story came from Philadelphia Sanitation Department and Eagles' fans.

