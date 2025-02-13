Eagles parade: PATCO outlines plans for NJ residents traveling to parade

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to celebrate their win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX by having a parade down Broad Street and sharing the moment with all of the fans. Officials have been urging the public to take public transportation to the parade Friday. PATCO of New Jersey has outlined a plan for those coming in from the Garden State to safely find their way to the parade and back home.



Come early and be patient, that’s the advice PATCO of New Jersey is telling its riders as it prepares to roll out its Eagles championship parade plan for Friday morning.

Once in the city, SEPTA will have free rides on the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line for the parade.

By the numbers:

PATCO expects to carry 80,000 football fans in and out of Philadelphia.

At the Lindenwold Station Thursday afternoon, Blaze Collins and his buddy, Thomas Hewitt, bought their $6 roundtrip tickets Thursday afternoon. Collins, sporting his Eagles jacket, told FOX 29, "Tomorrow I plan on waking up pretty early, going to get here probably close to around 7 and head down to 9th and 10."

9th, 10th and Locust streets, PATCO’s Center City stop, is where South Jersey fans will hop off the train and walk to the parade route.

PATCO’s plan calls for four stations - Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and Camden’s City Hall - to open at 6 a.m. and run trains into Philadelphia until 1 p.m.

What we know:

Roundtrip tickets can be bought at the stations. Fans were gobbling up their tickets Thursday afternoon.

John Rink is the General Manager of PATCO. He said, "Every 15 minutes from New Jersey there will be a train. Every 5 minutes, a train will be pulling into 9th and 10th."

After the parade, and going to 7 p.m., PATCO will run eastbound service only back to South Jersey. Eagles fan Tom Hewitt said they’ll go to South Philly for the start of the parade, stating, "They have so many roads being closed, 1 million plus people going into the city, it’s going to be way too crazy to drive. Public transportation is the way to go."

What you can do:

Like SEPTA, PATCO has sharpened its plans honed from the Phillies championship of 2008 and the Eagles back in 2018. Get to the stations early, advises PATCO, and be ready to wait for up to an hour and 15 minutes along with hundreds of others and be in good voice.

General Manager Rink said, "It’s great to see 80,000 people in green all excited, doing the Eagles cheer, all excited to go over and celebrate the parade."

