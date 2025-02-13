Eagles parade: Tips and tricks to stay warm, monitor your kids, and more

The Brief The Eagles parade is set to be a long trek with cold temperatures. Tech and medical experts weigh in on tips and tricks to keep you safe and warm while at the Eagles Super Bowl parade Friday.



No doubt that thousands of the people attending Friday's parade attended the first-ever Eagles parade, seven years ago!

Lisa Lepore, a South Philadelphia resident for 60 years, is one of them—but her plan is simple.

"I’m not preparing, I’m just taking it like it is and having a good time," she said. "Of course, all Eagles gear from head to toe, and I’ll probably get up, probably start preparing at 8."

Lepore can walk to the parade route, but those coming from outside the city are aiming for a much earlier time to get into position, as recommended.

"My family is coming over starting at 6 a.m.," said Monica Nardone. "We’re going to have breakfast rolling, it’s going to turn into lunch, and it’s going to be an all-night party affair for the Eagles."

What to bring

We asked our Dr. Mike Cirigliano for best practices for a long day out in the cold.

"You want to wear layers, you want to cover your hands, your ears," he said. "Bring something to eat, sandwich or something, snacks, and how about some warm beverage, now I would avoid some things with caffeine."

That’s to avoid long lines for the porta potty for as long as possible, he says.

Tech items/safety tips

Tech expert, Anthony Mongeluzo, recommends a portable charger for your cell phone. He also recommends any Bluetooth tracking device, like Apple AirTags, for any items you don’t want to lose—including your children.

He says to make sure everyone in your party shares their location, and it might be best to put your phone in power-saving mode.

"Your battery is going to last so much longer with that," he said. "A good idea might also be whatever mapping program you use, to download those maps to have them offline, in the event there’s not enough connectivity and your phone is not able to reach a satellite."

He also recommends marking down the location of your car or pinning it if you are driving and parking, along with hand warmers, especially ones that you can charge with a USB, and a protective case for your phone in case it drops.