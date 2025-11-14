Eagles players hand out 250 Thanksgiving turkeys, sides at Camden FamGiving drive

The Brief FamGiving Turkey & Food Drive will take place Friday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m. in Camden. Philadelphia Eagles players will join to distribute food and essentials. Hundreds of families facing food insecurity are expected to benefit.



Family Matters and ITAVTFOC are teaming up with Philadelphia Eagles players for the annual FamGiving Turkey & Food Drive.

What we know:

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, the Eagles brought early holiday cheer to Camden on Friday night just days before their Sunday night game against the Detroit Lions, handing out 250 turkeys and sides at the Acelero Learning Center.

Moro Ojomo, Will Shipley and Darius Cooper were among the players volunteering at the event, greeting families with smiles and warm wishes.

What they're saying:

"We’re very thankful, just trying to inspire people and give them hope," Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo said. "Let them know that we’re there for them."

Wide receiver Darius Cooper said giving back is part of his purpose. "The whole goal in life is to give back and help others and help others in their needs," Cooper said.

The turkey and food drive was organized by Eagles team chaplains Ted and Dawn Winsley, whose Family Matters Corporation partnered with the nonprofit It Takes a Village to Feed One Child and The Family Church to make the event possible.

"We’re hoping to give people hope," Pastor Ted Winsley said. "These are tough times that everyone is experiencing. Realize none of us are by ourselves and we all care for one another."

Ojomo said the effort is fueled by what players see every day. "You see the city in need. You see the homeless and the poverty," he said. "Having the ability to help people in need, because a city is in need, means a lot."

For Cooper, the day was personal. Growing up, he had friends and family who relied on food drives just like this one. "It means a lot to me to be on the other side of it," he said.

Residents lined up with gratitude. "It’s very heartwarming and touching," turkey recipient Tiffany Washington said. "People think of other people in times of need around the holidays."

Another recipient, Kabeley Perez, said the help comes at a critical time. "I’m grabbing it because I know other families really, really need it," she said. "Especially with all of the delays in the government. It’s been really difficult for them."

Why you should care:

FamGiving aims to support families experiencing food insecurity by providing Thanksgiving turkeys, food boxes, and essential resources.

The event served hundreds of families, offering them dignity and reassurance that their community cares.

Family Matters, founded by Pastors Ted and Dawn Winsley, focuses on strengthening families and transforming underserved communities.

ITAVTFOC works to ensure children and families have reliable access to food and resources.

With plenty of smiles and full bags, the Eagles helped ensure families across Camden will have food on the table this Thanksgiving.