Eagles press conference: Sirianni, Roseman expected to address reported coaching changes

The Philadelphia Eagles will hold their post-mortem press conference Wednesday, two weeks after a blowout playoff loss that brought a tumultuous season to an end.

General Manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Siriani are expected to field questions for the first time since the Eagles' 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team is expected to address the reported firings of defensive coordinator Sean Dasai and offensive playcaller Brian Johnson during the 2:30 p.m. press conference.

The Eagles' late-season collapse was once thought imaginable after the team started the season 10-1, and appeared to be destined for a return trip to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles lost four of their final six games, including losses to the lowly New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, and fumbled the NFC East title to the hated Cowboys.

The meltdown comes as the Eagles' biggest locker room leader, Jason Kelce, mulls retirement, and a handful of key players face free agency.