Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to be featured on Wheaties box: 'Humbling and surreal'

The Brief Jalen Hurts will be on the Wheaties box for a limited-time starting in November. Hurts was the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts called being on the Wheaties box "humbling and surreal."



The "Breakfast of Champions" will soon feature a Super Bowl Champion!

Philadelphia Eagles QB and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts was picked as Wheaties' newest cover athlete.

What we know:

The iconic cereal brand announced that Hurts will be on the Wheaties box for a limited-time starting in November.

Hurts, 27, helped guide the Eagles to a Super Bowl last season with a 14-3 record.

He was named Super Bowl MVP after a dominating 40-22 performance over the Kansas City Chiefs.

What they're saying:

Hurts called being named a Wheaties box athlete "humbling and surreal."

"Wheaties was a staple in my childhood," Hurts said. "To go from grabbing a bowl of Wheaties and following the icons on the box to now being featured myself is truly humbling and surreal."

Vice President and Business Unit Director for Wheaties Emilie Knox said Hurts described Hurts as "the true embodiment of a Wheaties Champion."