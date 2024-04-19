Eagles QB Jalen Hurts donates $200k to Philadelphia schools for new air conditioning in 10 schools

article

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is stepping up to help Philadelphia students learn in a comfortable environment.

Hurts, 25, is donating $200,000 to the School District of Philadelphia, which they will use to install new air conditioning in 10 schools.

Clara Barton, Gloria Casarez, Castor Gardens, D. Newlin Fell, Thomas Finletter, Fliter Academic Plus, Benjamin Franklin/Science Leadership Academy, Edward Gideon, Abram Jens, and T. Roosevelt were listed by the district as schools earmarked for new air conditioning units.

Hurts and Superintendent Tony Watlington will hold a 10 a.m. press conference Friday at Edward Gideon Elementary School.

You can stream the press conference on FOX29.com or on the FOX Local app.