Eagles release Fletcher Cox, reworking contract for possible return to Philadelphia, reports say

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have released longtime defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Sources told Garafolo that Cox was released just before he would have been fully guaranteed $18M. He adds that Cox and his representatives have interest in returning to Philadelphia.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles brass is working to bring back Cox under a reworked contract, though now he can listen to offers from all 31 NFL teams.

Cox, 31, was drafted 12th overall by the Eagles in the 2012 draft from Mississippi State University. In 10 season with Philadelphia, Cox has become a stalwart on the defensive line, earning six Pro Bowl nods and a 2018 First Team All Pro.

In a physically demanding position, Cox has been extremely reliable during his professional career. He has never played less than 14 games in a season and has started 16 games seven times, including 2021.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter