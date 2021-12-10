Eagles' Rodney McLeod collects hundreds of shoes, toys for Philadelphia families

article

The National Football League's Players Association named Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod its Week 14 Community MVP after his charitable gala collected hundreds of sneakers and toys for local families ahead of Christmas.

The "Art and Sole Sneaker Ball" was held Monday at Arts Ballroom in Center City and collected 250 pairs of shoes and 150 toys for Philadelphia families in need this holiday season. The gala featured a silent and live auction, music, and interactive stations.

McLeod and his wife, Erika, head the Change Our Future philanthropic organization that "seeks to empower people through education, advocacy, and awareness in the areas of youth development, healthy lifestyles, and community enrichment."

The NFLPA also gave kudos to McLeod for raising over $200k for STEM programs and Black history curriculum at Philadelphia-area schools.

McLeod, 31, has been with the Eagles since 2016 after spending his first four years with the Rams. He was on the Eagles Super Bowl team that defeated the New England Patriots and currently serves as one of five team captains.

