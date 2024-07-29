Eagles searching for 'Fan of the Year': Here's how to nominate yourself or someone else

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are searching for their ‘Fan of the Year,' but to win this competition you'll need to do more than paint your face or know the stats.

The Eagles, in partnership with Ticketmaster, are searching for a fan "whose love for the game and commitment to the community inspires those around them."

Fans have until Sept. 30 to nominate themselves or someone they know by visiting the ‘Fan of the Year’ website.

All 32 NFL teams will name their own Fan of the Year, and winners will get to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans to represent their teams and communities.

One fan will be picked from the 32 as the NFL Fan of the Year during the NFL Honors portion of Super Bowl week.