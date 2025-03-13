Eagles to sign RB AJ Dillon after losing Kenneth Gainwell to Pittsburgh Steelers

article

One day after the Philadelphia Eagles lost RB Kenneth Gainwell in free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team quickly signed a potential replacement.

Running back AJ Dillon, who up until this point spent his entire career with the backers, was given a one-year to play in Philadelphia behind Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles have suffered many casualties in free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Eagles signed former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon to a 1-year contract.

Dillon, a former second round pick in 2020, played four seasons in Green Bay before signing with the Eagles.

In his sophomore season, Dillon rushed for a career-high 803 yards in 17 games to help the Packers achieve the top seed in the NFC.

While never a starter, Dillon has played in more than 60 games and has rushed for nearly 2,500 yards in his career.

Dillon could be the team's replacement for Kenneth Gainwell, who – along with Darius Slay – signed with the cross-state Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Eagles also have former Clemson standout Will Shipley on their running back depth chart.

Eagles sign DE Josh Uche

The Eagles followed up the Dillon signing by adding some help on defense, which was sorely needed after the team lost several key players in free agency.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that linebacker Josh Uche, 26, signed a one-year deal to join the Eagles on Thursday.

Uche, a former second-round pick from the University of Michigan, played four seasons with the New England Patriots before he was traded to the Chiefs last year.

He played in 13 games between New England and Kansas City and collected just two sacks.

What's next:

The Eagles will continue to tinker with their roster as the NFL draft approaches in late-April.