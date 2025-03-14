Eagles sign veteran CB Adoree Jackson to 1-year deal

article

The Philadelphia Eagles added to their suddenly depleted secondary on Thursday, signing veteran cornerback Adoree Jackson on a one-year deal.

The Eagles lost cornerbacks Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency, then traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans earlier this week.

Jackson, 29, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2017 and spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants.

He did not record an interception in 14 games with the Giants last year.

The Eagles secondary will look different from the one that helped clinch Philadelphia's second Super Bowl in less than a decade last year.

Veteran Darius Slay signed with the Steelers in free agency, and Isaias Rodgers left town for Minnesota.

The Eagles continued their secondary shake-up by trading fan-favorite CJ Gardener-Johnson to the Houston Texans for lineman Kenyon Green and a 2026 pick swap.

More losses on the defensive side include Milton Williams signing with the New England Patriots and Josh Sweat heading to the Arizona Cardinals.

Rookie standouts Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell highlight Philadelphia's depth chart at cornerback, which also includes Reed Blankenship and Keele Ringo.

What's next:

The Eagles will continue to tinker with their roster as the NFL draft approaches in late-April.