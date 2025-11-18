Eagles star Jordan Davis gives back to families at the Salvation Army in Camden

The Brief Eagles' Jordan Davis spends his day off giving back to families at the Salvation Army in Camden. Davis' foundation sponsors turkey dinner for more than 100 families. Families received laptops and turkey dinners for Thanksgiving.



Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis took a break from preparing for the Cowboys to give back to the Camden community Tuesday night.

What we know:

Jordan Davis spent his day off sharing a thanksgiving dinner and playing flag football with kids in Camden.

His foundation sponsored a turkey meal for more than 100 kids and their families, a gesture reminiscent of his own childhood experiences with the Salvation Army in North Carolina.

Davis shared that growing up, his mother often struggled to provide meals, and the Salvation Army played a crucial role in helping his family during tough times.

"While it was hard for my mom making sure we had a meal every night. Me and my brothers and there was even nights when she would sacrifice meals for herself," said Davis.

Davis' new holiday tradition

Davis' mother, Shay Allen, expressed gratitude for the Salvation Army's past support, saying, "A couple times the Salvation Army has helped us to have a Thanksgiving dinner one time. Christmas presents the next time. It’s just like I want to make sure he gives back to the people who gave to him."

Along with giving back, Davis has also embraced another new holiday tradition. "The new tradition is making Mac and cheese, so I have a big task ahead of me. It doesn’t matter if football is on or not. I got to make a plate of Mac and cheese," said Davis.

Impact on the community

What's next:

After spending nearly three hours with his new fan club, Davis' foundation ensured every family left with a laptop computer and a turkey dinner.

Major Richard Sanchez from the Salvation Army highlighted the impact of Davis' efforts, stating, "when Jordan comes in and helps. This is a really impactful thing. It’s really going to put a dent in food insecurity we see in the community."

Davis expressed his joy in giving back, saying, "I could be doing anything in this world anything in this moment. To be able to do this and stand in front of you and stand in front of Philly and Camden community it’s just overwhelming I love it."

The Eagles face the Cowboys this Sunday in Dallas at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.