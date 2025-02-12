Eagles Super Bowl parade: Ultimate 7-year-old Eagles fan now a teen with sibling competition for fan title

The Brief 7-year-old Joey Wilson once graced FOX 29’s television coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade in 2018 by stating unequivocally that he was the ultimate Eagles fan. Now 14, Wilson is ready to get back to see the Eagles in their second Super Bowl victory parade and he has sibling competition for the Ultimate Fan title.



The backstory:

"I’m Joey Wilson and I’m one of the biggest, the best fan of all three million people here."

Do you remember this young boy? It was seven years ago and he told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that he was the ultimate Eagles fan.

He’s 14 now and he’s ready for the Eagles next parade.

Timeline:

Seven years later, Joey Wilson is 14 and he has plans to head to his second Eagles Super Bowl victory parade.

"How many times have you looked at the video of you being on FOX 29 that morning," reporter Steve Keeley asked.

"It was funny cause I did stutter a little bit. And, it was weird, but I’ve seen it a good amount of times," Wilson answered. "When I said of all three million people and getting everybody hyped up and stuff, it was great. A great feeling."

His mom, Kaitlyn Wilson, commented, "We didn’t know if it was gonna be a once-in-a-lifetime thing, so he had to be there. There wasn’t a question."

And, Joey’s school, Upper Moreland Primary, was closed for that Eagles parade, so instead of getting in any trouble for skipping school, Joey soon learned he was the star of the school.

"I went to my school after. I was…almost the whole school found out and they were all talking to me about it. And, my class, especially," Wilson described what happened. "They were just bringing it up and they had a little welcoming for me, the day after. And, I have one friend, his name is Amir, he still brings it up, to this day."

What's next:

In a cool coincidence, Joey and his mom and dad will have a fourth Wilson family member at Friday’s parade – another 7-year-old Wilson, Joey’s little sister, Maddie.

Keeley asked Maddie, "If you get a chance to be on tv Friday morning, can you do better than Joey, or maybe do what he did?"

Maddie replied, "I’m Maddie Wilson and I’m the biggest fan on this couch!"