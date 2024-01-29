Eagles to add Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator: report

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly filled their vacant offensive coordinator position, adding former Cowboys and Chargers playcaller Kellen Moore.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday the Eagles will hire Moore days after the team officially announced the hiring of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

This is the second straight offseason the Eagles have had to find two new coordinators after Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon each found head coaching jobs.

The Eagles coaching staff shake-up comes after a late-season meltdown that ended with a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Moore, 35, was once considered one of the league's most intriguing up-and-coming young coaches while working with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense.

Moore, a former undrafted quarterback from Boise State, was named Cowboys' quarterbacks coach in 2018 and elevated to offensive coordinator a season later.

The Cowboys and Moore mutually parted ways after the 2022 season, and he was hired for the same role a day later by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers, behind quarterback Justin Herbert, finished in last place in the AFC West at 5-12. Their offense finished in the bottom half of the league in total yards.