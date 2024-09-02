Eagles working to remove 'counterfeit' bus stop ads that endorse Kamala Harris

The Philadelphia Eagles say they're working to remove "counterfeit political ads" that appeared on bus stop shelters across the city endorsing presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"We are aware of counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with out advertising partner to have them removed," the Eagles said on X.

The ads show a cartoon character carrying a football and wearing an Eagles helmet with "Kamala Official Candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" written in Eagles-style font.

The ads appeared on bus stop shelters in different parts of the city, and photos of the ads were widely shared on social media.

"16th and Spring Garden is a Kamala Harris vibe, but is this approved by the Eagles," Hugh E Dillon, known as PhillyChitChat on social media, wrote.

The ad features a website address PhiladelphiaEagles.com/vote, but that page does not appear to have been updated since the primary election and doesn't feature an endorsement.

No one has claimed responsibility for the false advertisements so far.