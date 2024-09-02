Eagles fan covers 'counterfeit political ads' that endorse Kamala Harris

A Birds fan has taken matters into his own hands after the Eagles announced they are working on removing 'counterfeit political ads' that say the team endorses Kamala Harris.

On Labor Day, pictures circulated on social media of ads that show a cartoon character carrying a football and wearing an Eagles helmet with "Kamala Official Candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles" written in Eagles-style font.

The ads were posted on bus stop shelters across Philadelphia.

Once the Philadelphia Eagles got word, the team said they will work to remove the "counterfeit political ads" that endorsed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"We are aware of counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with out advertising partner to have them removed," the Eagles said on X.

Meanwhile, an Eagles fan went to one of the bus stops where the ‘counterfeit ads' were posted, at 34th & Walnut and he covered it.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley spotted the fan who said he went to Staples to make copies of the Eagles’ and started pasting them over the unauthorized ad.

"This person is lying to everyone who comes and uses this stop," said Joe, the Birds fan. "That's what I'm very concerned about. The fact that they're spreading lies that the Philadelphia Eagles endorsed Kamala Harris as a candidate for president of the United States."

No one has claimed responsibility for the false advertisements so far.

