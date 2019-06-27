Early morning fire tears through Abington home

article

Firefighters in Montgomery County responded to a fire that destroyed a home early Thursday morning.

Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. inside a home on the 1600 block of Crestview Avenue in Abington.

Crews arrived on scene to flames spilling out of the front and side of the home. Officials say one person was home at the time, but was able to get out. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the flames destroyed most of the roof and first floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.