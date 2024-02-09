East Lansdowne Fire: Search continues for victim's remains 2 days after deadly house fire

Authorities will continue to search Friday for the remains of at least three other people who perished in a house fire that sparked after a shooting in East Lansdowne.

The partial remains of three victims, who are believed to be from the same family, were found in the charred wreckage of a former two-story home on Lewis Avenue.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the human remains of the shooter, an ‘innocent victim’ and a child were discovered by search crews Thursday.

The house belonged to the Le family, according to investigators, and it's believed that three adults and three children were inside the house during the blaze.

The shooter, who has not been publicly identified, is believed to have lived at the home with his parents, brother, sister-in-law and their three children.

Sources and property records have identified the family members as Xuong Le, 40, his wife Britni McLoughlin Le, 37, and their three children, ages 17, 13, and 10.

Officers from the East Lansdowne Police Department were called to the house on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a child shot and were immediately fired upon.

Investigators believe the deadly incident began when the shooter, who is believed to be the children's uncle, shot one of the children during an argument.

He then proceeded to fatally shoot his brother, sister-in-law, and the three children before the house somehow caught fire.

It's believed the grandparents witnessed the shooting and left the home to call police before the blaze started.

Investigators say police came under fire while responding to the home, resulting in two officers being struck by gunfire and dragged to safety by fellow officers.

Officer David Schizza, 54, and Officer John Meehan, 44, were both taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Schizza, a 22-year member of the Lansdowne Police Department, was released from the hospital Thursday after being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Meehan, also a 22-year veteran of the East Lansdowne Police Department, was struck in the left arm and required "lengthy surgery" and treatment, officials said.

He is expected to be released on Friday.

Investigators are still unsure about what caused the house to catch fire and burn to the ground.

Stollsteimer told reporters that getting to the bottom of what happened inside the home Wednesday afternoon could take weeks to understand.

The tragedy left the community on edge, causing evacuations, school lockdowns and closed roads.

"I heard it when it happened, and I went back in the house. I came back outside, and it was chaos," one resident said.

The community and everyone is feeling this. We were watching it live while it was happening," said Dr. Monica Taylor, Chair of the Delaware County Council as she reflected on the collective shock and grief gripping the neighborhood.



Neighbors and friends are remembering the victims, stopped by Lewis Avenue with offerings of stuffed animals and signs.

Samantha Bryson, a close friend of the Le family, struggled to come to terms with the loss.

"They were awesome. They were really good people, and I trusted them with my daughter," Bryson recalled. "I’m just still in shock. You don’t think something like that should happen to anybody, especially somebody you know."