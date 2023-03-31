Easter egg events across the Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA - With Easter taking place in a little over a week, several Easter egg hunts and activities are taking place across the Delaware Valley.
Pennsylvania
- South Street Egg Hunt: Now through April 9
- Stenton Easter Egg Hunt: April 1
- Community Easter Egg Hunt at Memorial Presbyterian Church: April 1
- Elmwood Park Zoo: April 1 and April 8
- Quakertown Easter Egg Hunt: April 2
New Jersey
- Easter Egg Hunt at Oasis Family Farm: April 1 - April 8
- The Great Egg Hunt on Ocean City's Boardwalk: April 1 & April 8
- Eggstravaganzoo at Cape May County Park and Zoo: April 1
- Greater Wildwood Jaycee's Easter Egg Hunt: April 8
- Elks Annual Easter Egg Hunt in North Wildwood: April 8
- Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 Egg Hunt: April 1
Delaware
- Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt at Masonboro Baptist Church: April 8
- Easter Bunny Express: April 2, 7 & 8
If you're opting to stay in for Easter, check on these fun treats and tips from Good Day Philadelphia.