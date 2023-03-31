Expand / Collapse search

Easter egg events across the Delaware Valley

Easter egg hunts across the Delaware Valley

Binh Nguyen, the senior director of communications for Visit Philadelphia, joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss Easter egg hunts across the Delaware Valley.

PHILADELPHIA - With Easter taking place in a little over a week, several Easter egg hunts and activities are taking place across the Delaware Valley. 

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

  • Easter Egg Hunt at Oasis Family Farm: April 1 - April 8 
  • The Great Egg Hunt on Ocean City's Boardwalk: April 1 & April 8
  • Eggstravaganzoo at Cape May County Park and Zoo: April 1 
  • Greater Wildwood Jaycee's Easter Egg Hunt: April 8
  • Elks Annual Easter Egg Hunt in North Wildwood: April 8 
  • Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 Egg Hunt: April 1

Delaware

