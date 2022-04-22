Economy Lot at Philadelphia International Airport is open for business

Parking at Philadelphia International Airport continues to get easier as the airport is reopening parking spots.

Closed since the pandemic started in March of 2020, the economy parking lot at the airport is back open for business.

"When I was working on the equipment, people were saying, ‘When’s economy open? When’s economy open?,’ and it’s a big question," airport employee Bill Hogan remarked.

Hogan says travelers have been clamoring for a cheaper parking alternative since the lot closed. And, now that airports are getting busier, short and long-term parking lots are nearing capacity, once again.

So, the Philadelphia Parking Authority reopened a portion of the economy lot to an 1800 additional parking spots. The lot, located on 4400 Island Avenue, now charges $15.00 a day.

"Less expensive and convenient to where you need to go," traveler Tabitha Romero said. "Very much convenient."

"Cheaper parking. It’s $15.00 a day as opposed to $20," Hogan added.