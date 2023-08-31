Eddie Irizarry: Bodycam proves man never left car in fatal officer-involved shooting, family attorney says

article

Family of Eddie Irizarry were finally able to see the bodycam footage showing the moment a Philadelphia officer fatally opened fire during a traffic stop, a video they say proves the innocence of their beloved family member.

Attorneys for the family say they were invited to view the footage Wednesday by District Attorney Larry Krasner, weeks after repeated requests.

The 20-minutes video from both officers provide "irrefutable proof" that Irizarry never exited the vehicle, or even attempted to exit, according to attorneys, who say the public release of the video is expected within two weeks.

"He actually rolled his window up to stay in the vehicle," said attorney Kevin O'Brien.

This realization further disputes initial reports that Irizarry lunged at officers, and supports a video released by the family last week.

That home surveillance video captured officers pulling up alongside Irizarry's vehicle, and drawing their weapons, before Officer Mark Dial fires into the vehicle.

Related article

According to the video, less than 10 seconds transpired between the time the officers stepped out of their vehicle and when the fatal shots were fired.

Initial information provided by police claimed that Irizarry had gotten out of his vehicle with a knife and lunged at officers, ignoring commands to drop the weapon. By the following evening, the department changed their account of the shooting, stating that Irizarry was actually seated inside of the vehicle when he was shot.

Attorneys claim the bodycam footage shows that Irizarry never raised his knife, and even tried to put it away.

"He's never given the opportunity to drop the knife," O'Brian said.

The use of the words "knife," and "weapon" have also now been called into question.

Police reports state that both officers said "weapon," however attorneys claim that is false, with one officer saying, "He has a knife," and the other yelling, "Drop the knife."

Featured article

Irizarry's family, their representatives and community leaders have repeatedly criticized the police department and city's response to the deadly shooting.

"It's been an onslaught of lies and fairytails." said attorney Shaka Johnson, who claims the citizen oversight committee viewed the bodycam footage with police two hours after the incident.

The family is calling for justice with the arrest of Officer Dial, and release of the unredactded bodyworn camera footage, which they say DA Krasner has confirmed will happen in the next two weeks.



