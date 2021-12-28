El Cajon airplane crash: No survivors after small jet crashes near San Diego

A small plane crashed Monday night on a suburban street in Southern California, leaving no survivors and creating a fiery trail of wreckage, authorities said.

The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. local time in the area of El Cajon, a city located about 17 miles northeast of downtown San Diego. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said it wasn’t immediately known how many people were aboard the Learjet but confirmed that no survivors were found at the scene.

"We offer our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those we lost in a plane crash in unincorporated El Cajon," the department said in a statement.

Officials said no injuries were reported on the ground. One home was damaged and power lines in the area were knocked down, resulting in some power outages for area residents.

Video from the scene, filmed by Haley Diedrich, showed large plumes of smoke billowing from the wreckage.

"It flew over our house and it sounded like it was about to hit us, I’ve never heard a plane sound that loud we knew something wasn’t right so we ran outside and saw the whole thing happen," Diedrich told Storyful. "The sky instantly became bright orange and smoke everywhere."

Screengrabs from a video show the plane crash scene near El Cajon, California, on Dec. 27, 2021. (Credit: Haley Diedrich via Storyful)

"I couldn’t believe my eyes," Diedrich added.

The National Transportation and Safety Board was investigating the deadly crash.

