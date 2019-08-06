El Paso funeral homes offer free services to families of mass shooting victims
EL PASO, Texas - A nonprofit organization in El Paso, Texas, is working with several local funeral homes to offer free services to the families affected by the mass shooting.
Operation H.O.P.E El Paso, which stands for Helping Other People Endure, is a nonprofit focused on creating a better community by providing assistance to those in need, according to its Facebook page.
A 21-year-old suspect opened fire inside a Walmart in El Paso on Saturday, killing 22 people and injuring about two dozen others.
The following funeral homes are offering free services to the victims’ families and just require a phone call, according to Facebook posts and The El Paso Times.
Crestview Funeral Home – (915) 855-4007
Evergreen East Funeral Home – (915) 856-1400
Hillcrest Funeral Home – (915) 856-1400
Advertisement
Martin Funeral Home – (915) 584-1234
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home – (915) 857-3535
Perches Funeral Home – (915) 532-2101
The home stated that it has a location in Juarez, Mexico, as well.
Restlawn Funeral Home – (915) 755-5644
San Jose Funeral Home – (915) 532-1856
Sunset Funeral Homes – (915) 587-4408
This story was reported from Los Angeles.