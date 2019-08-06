El Paso funeral homes offer free services to families of mass shooting victims

A nonprofit organization in El Paso, Texas, is working with several local funeral homes to offer free services to the families affected by the mass shooting.

Operation H.O.P.E El Paso, which stands for Helping Other People Endure, is a nonprofit focused on creating a better community by providing assistance to those in need, according to its Facebook page.

A 21-year-old suspect opened fire inside a Walmart in El Paso on Saturday, killing 22 people and injuring about two dozen others.

The following funeral homes are offering free services to the victims’ families and just require a phone call, according to Facebook posts and The El Paso Times.

Crestview Funeral Home – (915) 855-4007

Evergreen East Funeral Home – (915) 856-1400

Hillcrest Funeral Home – (915) 856-1400

Martin Funeral Home – (915) 584-1234

Mt. Carmel Funeral Home – (915) 857-3535

Perches Funeral Home – (915) 532-2101

The home stated that it has a location in Juarez, Mexico, as well.

Restlawn Funeral Home – (915) 755-5644

San Jose Funeral Home – (915) 532-1856

Sunset Funeral Homes – (915) 587-4408

This story was reported from Los Angeles.