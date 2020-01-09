Elderly woman fatally struck by vehicle in Rehoboth Beach

article

Authorities say a 68-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in Rehoboth Beach.

According to police, the woman was fatally stuck while crossing a northbound lane of Costal Highway near Munchy Branch Road just after 8 p.m.

Police say the driver, a 29-year-old woman, was unable to see the victim when she stepped from the median into the left lane of traffic. The woman was reportedly wearing dark clothing an was not using a light and was struck as a result.

The Rehoboth Beach woman was taken to Beebe Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The driver, who stayed on scene, was uninjured.

A northbound stretch of Costal Highway was closed for nearly three hours as police investigated.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP