Elderly woman found dead after fire rips through home in Bucks County: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A devastating blaze claimed the life of an elderly woman in Bucks County early Monday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire engulfing a home on Mahogany Walk in Newtown Township around 4:30 a.m.

Raging flames even drove back firefighters trying to force entry.

The fire was eventually extinguished, leading crews to a tragic discovery.

An elderly woman was found dead in a second-floor bedroom, according to authorities. Her age and identity have yet to be released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.