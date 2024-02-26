Elderly woman found dead after fire rips through home in Bucks County: officials
NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A devastating blaze claimed the life of an elderly woman in Bucks County early Monday morning.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire engulfing a home on Mahogany Walk in Newtown Township around 4:30 a.m.
Raging flames even drove back firefighters trying to force entry.
The fire was eventually extinguished, leading crews to a tragic discovery.
An elderly woman was found dead in a second-floor bedroom, according to authorities. Her age and identity have yet to be released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.