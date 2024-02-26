Philadelphia police looking for 2 suspects after deadly shooting in Logan overnight
PHILADELPHIA - A 38-year-old man is dead, and two other men are being sought after shots were fired in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police found the victim on the 1100 block of Wagner Avenue in Logan just around 12:17 a.m.
He was shot once in the head and twice in the leg. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.
Police say they are currently searching for two male suspects who fled the scene. A weapon was also recovered.
It is unclear what led to the deadly shooting.