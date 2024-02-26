Philadelphia police looking for 2 suspects after deadly shooting in Logan overnight

A 38-year-old man is dead, and two other men are being sought after shots were fired in a Philadelphia neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police found the victim on the 1100 block of Wagner Avenue in Logan just around 12:17 a.m.

He was shot once in the head and twice in the leg. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital.

Police say they are currently searching for two male suspects who fled the scene. A weapon was also recovered.

It is unclear what led to the deadly shooting.