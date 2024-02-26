Man fatally electrocuted after falling onto SEPTA tracks near City Hall
PHILADELPHIA - A death on SEPTA train tracks caused detours for several passengers early Monday morning.
Officials say a man fell onto the tracks at the Broad Street station around 2:30 a.m.
He died after being electrocuted by the third rail, according to authorities.
His age and identity have yet to be released, along with any further details.
SEPTA trains bypassed City Hall for several hours with shuttle service offered from NRG Station to Girard Station.