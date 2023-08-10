Elected officials tour storm-ravaged parts of Delaware County, stump for financial aid

Homeowners in Pennsylvania communities ravaged by Monday's wind storm who have been forced to pay hefty tree removal bills could be getting some much-needed financial relief.

Elected officials from local and federal levels toured the aftermath left by Monday night's storm that brought 85 MPH winds that triggered tornado warnings and bouts of drenching rain.

While some residents were convinced that a tornado had touched down in their community, the National Weather Service later confirmed that straight line winds were to blame for wreaking havoc.

In the Delaware County neighborhood of Chadds Ford, two homes were destroyed by fallen trees and more than two dozen sustained damage.

While structural damage is usually covered by homeowners insurance, residents themselves have had to foot the bill to remove massive trees and limbs left behind.

"It's gotten a little pricey," Robert Tucker told FOX 29. "We're talking a little north of $30,000 for me and probably $50,000 for some of my neighbors."

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, who represents Pennsylvania's 5th congressional district, is hoping to secure low-cost federal loans to help residents pay for things insurance doesn't cover.

"Just these three or four properties there is about $100,000 worth of tree removal damage, that's even before you get to the home damage," Scanlon said.

Authorities say most of the impacted communities are in the wester part of Delaware County, where four townships have been declared disasters.

Residents like Tucker understand the risk of living in a heavily wooded area when storms blow through like Monday's.

"What we have to do is understand that's the risk of living in a wooded lot," Tucker said. "We've enjoyed the landscape for so long, these things happen."