Election Day 2022: Everything you need to know about voting in Pennsylvania

Voters are set to head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8, to vote for key positions in U.S. Government, including all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate.

Two of those open Senate seats are in Pennsylvania, where Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman have been engaged in a heated race since the summer.

Pennsylvania voters will also elect a new governor, lieutenant governor, state senators, and state representatives.

Who is on the ballot?

Candidates for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat:

John Fetterman (Democrat)

Erik Gerhardt (Libertarian)

Dr. Mehmet Oz (Republican)

Daniel Wassmer (Keystone)

Richard L. Weiss (Green)

Candidates for Pennsylvania's Governor:

Christina Digiulio (Green)

Matt Hackenburg (Libertarian)

Doug Mastriano (Republican)

Josh Shapiro (Democrat)

Joe P. Soloski (Keystone)

Candidates for Lieutenant Governor:

Michael Bagdes-Canning (Green)

Austin Davis (Democratic)

Carrie Delrosso (Republican)

Tim McMaster (Libertarian)

Nicole Shultz (Keystone)

A full list of the candidates can be viewed here.

Voting Registration Deadlines

The final day to register to vote or update your voter registration for the upcoming election is October 24, 2022.

To register, you must be a U.S. citizen and have been one for at least 30 days before the election. You must also be a resident of Pennsylvania at least 30 days before the election.

All voters must be at least 18 years old.

CLICK HERE to find out your voter registration status

Pennsylvania voters have four ways to register to vote, including online registration, by mail, in person, or at a PennDOT location.

CLICK HERE to register to vote in Pennsylvania.

Absentee and Mail-In Ballots

According to the State of Pennsylvania's election details, all qualified voters can apply for a mail-in ballot without a reason. For voters who will be out of the municipality on election day or have a condition that prevents them from going to their polling location on election day, an absentee ballot can be requested, but a reason must be listed.

Applications for mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by the county election board by November 1, 2022 at 5 p.m.

CLICK HERE to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot.

Poll Times

Polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

>> Find your polling place in Pennsylvania