Live Results: Delaware 2024 election results for President, House and Senate

The polls have officially closed in Delaware after voters cast their ballots for president and several key races across the state, including possibly historic outcomes for both the U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

President: Kamala Harris (D) vs. Donald Trump (R)

At the top of the ballot, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris , Republican former President Donald Trump and three third-party candidates will compete for the state’s three electoral votes in the race to replace Democratic President Joe Biden, who served 36 years representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate.

Delaware is considered a democratic stronghold and many experts and polls expect it will stay that way for the presidency in 2024. The First State last elected George H.W. Bush in the 1988 election, and has since remained blue through eight presidential election cycles.

U.S. Senate: Lisa Blunt Rochester (D) vs. Eric Hansen (R)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is running against Republican Eric Hansen in the race to replace U.S. Sen. Tom Caper, who is not seeking reelection.

Blunt Rochester became Delaware's first Black female Senator and the third Black woman ever elected to the U.S. Senate, and the first since Harris became Vice President.

Blunt Rochester held the state’s sole U.S. House seat since 2017 and was the first African American and the first woman to represent Delaware in Congress.

U.S. House: Sarah McBride (D) vs. John Whalen III (R)

Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride and John Whalen III ran to replace Blunt Rochester in the U.S. House.

A McBride win would make her the first transgender federal elected official and the youngest Delaware has sent to Washington since Biden won a Senate seat in 1972.

Governor, State Senate, State House

Matt Meyer, a former school math teacher and small business owner, has won the governor's race in Delaware.

Meyer, who promised voters to fix the state's "broken and underfunded education system," beat Delaware House minority leader Michael Ramone.

The governor's office was up for grabs in Delaware after democrat John Carney decided not to run for re-election and launched his campaign for Mayor of Wilmington.

Voters also selected candidates from nine of the state's senate districts, and Delaware House of Representatives candidates from 40 legislative districts.