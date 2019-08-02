Electrofishing stuns hundreds of carp in mind-boggling video

In a mind-blowing video, Kentucky wildlife workers use electrofishing to show a huge explosion of invasive Asian carp in Lake Barkley.

The video shows how one massive zap instantly stuns the carp with electricity, sending them toward the device. The fish then float belly-up for capture and to be further studied.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife workers have partnered with multiple agencies to collect the carp for a study into how to keep the fish out of waterways.

Researchers want to make a “bio-accoustic fish fence” to keep the carp out from clogging up the waterways.

Officials say Asian carp threaten the region’s fishing industry by reducing available food for local fish populations.