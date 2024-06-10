Elizabeth Shea: Montgomery County man sentenced in estranged wife's murder

article

A Montgomery County man pleaded guilty Monday in the murder of Elizabeth Shea - his estranged wife - inside her Wyndmoor home back in April.

Kenneth Shea, 37, entered the plea Monday and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Elizabeth Shea was found stabbed to death in the master bedroom of her home on the 1000 block of Cromwell Lane during a wellness check back on April 10.

Investigators later found that an air conditioning unit had been pushed inside the home, allowing access into the home through the window. They then found hard drives from recording devices that had been inside the home, as well as three cell phones, had been discarded in the bathroom sink.

Investigators say records from a ride-sharing company showed Kenneth Shea was picked up around 12:30 a.m. that morning at a Comfort Inn in Feasterville-Trevose. Those records showed Shea was then dropped off on a street directly behind the victim's home.

Hours later, authorities said Kenneth Shea was picked up on the same street behind the victim's home and returned to the Comfort Inn just before 4 a.m.

He was arrested while leaving his room at the hotel later on the night of April 10.

Police have said that Elizabeth Shea had previously filed a Protection From Abuse order against Kenneth Shea back on March 15, when she also had him evicted from her home.