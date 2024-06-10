Video: Innocent bystander killed, groups sought after daytime shooting in North Philadelphia

A woman is dead after gunfire erupted between two groups on a sidewalk in Philadelphia's Logan section in broad daylight last month.

Surveillance footage shows three suspects walking on the 4700 block of North Broad Street when they got in an argument with several other males.

Police say one of the suspects fired several shots toward the group before they all ran off.

About a block and a half away, a 32-year-old woman was struck in the back.

MORE HEADLINES:

She ran into a nearby delicatessen, where she collapsed before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify three suspects, along with several persons of interest.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.