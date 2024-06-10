Guns taken from cars during weeklong stretch of vehicle break-ins in Philadelphia: police

Authorities in Philadelphia say at least five guns were taken during a weeklong stretch of vehicle thefts last month.

Investigators shared surveillance videos showing the unknown suspects breaking into parked cars near 30th and Clearfield streets from May 27 through May 30.

The suspects, described by police as young Black men, are seen using flashlights to peer into the vehicles, then entering the cars by breaking in through a window.

In some thefts, a suspect is seen climbing into a vehicle and tossing items out the window to another suspect waiting outside the car.

Investigators say a gun was taken by the suspects in each of the five thefts they're looking into.

Anyone with information on the suspects or similar vehicle break-ins should contact police.