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House explosion in Hilltown Township leaves at least 1 hurt

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Bucks County
Updated June 29, 2026 12:53 PM EDT Published June 29, 2026 9:48 AM EDT
House explosion in Hilltown Township leaves at least one injured
House explosion in Hilltown Township leaves at least one injured

House explosion in Hilltown Township leaves at least one injured

A house explosion on the 100 block of Highview Road leaves at least one person injured

The Brief

    • At least one person was injured Monday in a house explosion in Hilltown Township.
    • A neighbor told FOX 29 News the homeowners were having work done in the kitchen.
    • The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A house explosion Monday morning on a rural road in Hilltown Township left at least one person injured.

What we know:

At least one person was injured when a house on Highview Road in Hilltown Township exploded on Monday morning.

Footage from SkyFOX shows the obliterated remains of the former two-story house.

Christopher Engelhart, Chief of Hilltown Township Police, said a contractor was working on the house when the explosion happened.

The worker was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, but is expected to survive, Chief Engelhart said.

What they're saying:

A neighbor told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell he had just gotten into his car when the explosion happened.

"The house was just obliterated, I've not ever seen anything like it," he said. "It was terrifying."

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

Investigators say there were no natural gas lines running to the house, but there was a large propane tank used for a kitchen appliance. 

The Source

  • Information provided by FOX 29 News reporting.

Bucks CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews