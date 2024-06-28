Emotional vigil held for Temple nursing student killed in act of domestic violence

An emotional vigil to mourn the loss of a Temple nursing student, whose life was cut short. Police say 20-year-old Milan Jones was killed by her partner, also a Temple student.

"We love you Milan," screamed the crowd as they released purple and white balloons in memory of 20-year-old Milan Jones. Her life was tragically and abruptly taken, police say, in an act of domestic violence.

"She should be right here," said her brother Kyle Armstrong. He spoke during the balloon release alongside another one of Milan’s brothers.

"It's tough. I was 19 when she was born, so it was like having a daughter," said her brother Angel Ramos. The family was surrounded at 74th and Ogontz, in West Oak Lane, Friday evening, by friends and others who say they watched Milan grow.

She was entering her third year of college at Temple, where she was studying nursing. Family members say she wanted to be a pediatric travel nurse.

"She just loved taking care of kids, children, her nephews, her nieces. So, she was like a baby whisperer. All the kids absolutely adored her," said Ramos.

Pictures provided by the family show Milan and times they will always cherish.

"She was an amazing person. She was kind and she cared about everybody around her," said Armstrong.

"We always liked to tease each other. All we did is make fun of each other and have fun," said Ramos.

They describe her as brilliant.

"I remember at one of her graduations, I'm holding all these rewards she got. She has all these awards and I am just so proud to be her big brother," said Armstrong.

It was early Saturday morning, inside an off-campus apartment, on the 1400 block of Willington Street, that police found Milan on the second-floor, dead from blunt force trauma.

21-year-old Tymir Lackey, also a Temple student, is charged in her murder.

"You claim to love somebody. You care for them; you want to protect them and defend them. Then you need to do that in every moment. Even in the anger," said Armstrong.

The viewing and funeral for Milan will be held Monday and Tuesday of next week.