Employee stabbed trying to stop suspect in Center City convenience store armed robbery: officials

Chaos in a Center City convenience store as an employee, attempting to stop an armed robbery, suffers critical injuries after being stabbed.

A robbery in progress was called in to police on the 100 block of North Broad Street Friday night, around 11 p.m., officials said.

Investigators say a man entered the store, pulled a box cutter and demanded an employee open the register.

The suspect took the money and was trying to get out of the store when a second employee stepped in, attempting to stop the suspect.

The suspect then stabbed that employee with the box cutter twice under his arm and ran out of the store.

SEPTA police saw the suspect later, underground at 1500 Market Street. They positively identified the man as the suspect and took him into custody.

Officials say charges are pending. The employee was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and is in critical condition.